Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Latest polls forecast inconclusive result in Catalan vote

December 15, 2017 9:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — The latest polls ahead of next week’s Catalan election show an inconclusive result between candidates supporting and opposing independence, raising the likelihood of a prolonged political crisis for Spain and its region.

All polls published Friday, the last day when Spain’s electoral law allows surveying ahead of the Dec. 21 vote, predict parties in both camps to fall short of a majority in the regional parliament.

A Metroscopia poll for Spain’s leading El Pais newspaper says pro-secessionist parties would get 63 of the 135 parliamentary seats, one to three more seats than the so-called “constitutionalist” parties, those that want to preserve Spain’s territorial unity.

Neither camp would achieve the 68 majority of seats needed to rule, leaving a smaller left anti-establishment party with the key to the future Catalan governance.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.