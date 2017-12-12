Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Lawmakers extend German military missions until spring

December 12, 2017 7:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers have extended the military’s participation in missions against the Islamic State group and in Afghanistan, Mali and Iraq until the spring of 2018.

German military missions abroad require parliamentary approval, usually on an annual basis. But since Germany hasn’t yet formed a new government after an election in September, the mandates approved Tuesday were limited to the end of March or April. The next government is expected to decide on extending them further.

The lawmakers voted by wide majorities to extend the deployment of Jordan-based reconnaissance and refueling planes in the campaign against IS; of troops in the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan and the U.N. stabilization mission in Mali; and of German experts helping train Kurdish forces in northern Iraq.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary Carson shoots pool at Michigan Boys and Girls Club

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.