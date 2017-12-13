Listen Live Sports

Man charged with kidnapping British model opens in Italy

December 13, 2017 10:47 am
 
MILAN (AP) — The trial of a Polish man charged with kidnapping a British model for ransom has opened in Italy.

Lukasz Pawel Herba is charged in the July kidnapping of Chloe Ayling, who police say was lured to Milan with the promise of a modeling job.

Authorities say that when Ayling showed up at a supposed photographer’s studio, she was zipped inside a canvas bag and taken to a farmhouse near Turin. The 20-year-old model was held for six days before she was released at the British Consulate in Milan.

Herba maintains he is innocent.

On Wednesday, a judge denied a defense motion to compel Ayling to testify in open court. Her pre-trial testimony will be submitted instead.

Ayling’s lawyer said she didn’t want to face her kidnapper. The trial will resume in February.

