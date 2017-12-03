Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Palestinian president warns US against Jerusalem recognition

December 3, 2017 9:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian president has warned that the American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would jeopardize the White House’s nascent Mideast peace efforts.

According to the official Wafa news agency, President Mahmoud Abbas said Sunday that recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital or moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem “represents a threat to the future of the peace process and is unacceptable.”

American officials say that Trump may recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital this week as a way to offset his likely decision to delay his campaign promise of moving the U.S. Embassy there.

Israel regards Jerusalem as its capital, but the international community says the city’s status should be determined through peace talks. The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in 1967, as their capital.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.