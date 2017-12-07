Listen Live Sports

Poland's top politicians meeting over government future

December 7, 2017
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president is meeting with leading members of the government amid mounting speculation that Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is to be replaced.

Though Szydlo’s government is riding high in opinion polls, ruling Law and Justice head Jaroslaw Kaczynski is thought to be advocating a change.

On Thursday, party leaders were scheduled to hold a meeting over a government reshuffle.

Before the meeting with President Andrzej Duda, Szydlo addressed lawmakers and said her government represented the interests of ordinary Poles well.

Also on Thursday, the lawmakers were to vote on an opposition motion to oust the government. The motion is expected to fail.

