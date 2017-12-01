Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Prince Harry and fiancee make first official joint tour

December 1, 2017 4:24 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle, are taking part in their first official visit together, choosing to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS with a visit to a youth project in Nottingham.

The trip to central England is the first official engagement for Harry and the American actress since they announced earlier this week that they would wed. They plan to tour Britain in the next six months to give Markle an opportunity to learn about the country.

The prince has long championed AIDS charities, following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana. The couple will also meet with members of the public on Friday.

Prince Harry’s spokesman Jason Knauf says the prince is looking forward to introducing Markle “to a community that has become very special to him.”

