Prosecutors seek prison term for ex-Miss Turkey

December 7, 2017 3:24 am
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says prosecutors are seeking a maximum one year prison term for a former beauty queen who was stripped of her crown over a social media posting deemed to be “insulting” to the victims of last year’s failed coup.

Anadolu Agency says Thursday that prosecutors in Istanbul have charged 18-year-old Itir Esen with “overtly insulting a section of the public” for a remark she posted on Twitter as the country held memorials on the anniversary of the coup.

Esen, who was stripped of her Miss Turkey 2017 title a day after the competition in September when the tweet came to light, denies any intent to insult.

The posting caused uproar on social media.

A court must accept the indictment before a trial date is set.

