Remains of exiled Italian king to be returned after 70 years

December 16, 2017 1:54 pm
 
ROME (AP) — An Italian church says the remains of exiled King Victor Emmanuel III, whose rule through two world wars eventually ended Italy’s monarchy, are expected to be returned to a family mausoleum near Turin.

The announcement Saturday from the Sanctuary of Vicoforte came hours after the remains of the king’s wife, Queen Elena, were secretly transferred to the sanctuary from Montpellier, France.

Victor Emmanuel ruled Italy from 1900-1946, when he abdicated in favor of his son, Umberto I, Italy’s last king. He died in 1947 while in exile in Alexandria, Egypt, where his remains still reside.

Italy’s post-World War II constitution barred male descendants of the royal House of Savoy from Italian soil as punishment for Victor Emmanuel’s support of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. The ban was lifted in 2002.

