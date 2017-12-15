Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Romanian king’s funeral sees family feuds in the spotlight

December 15, 2017 4:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The death of the late King Michael is a solemn and sad time for many Romanians, but beyond the tears it’s proving a colorful — and awkward family reunion.

Michael, who ruled Romania twice and was forced to abdicate by the communists in 1947, died Dec. 5 in Switzerland at age 96.

The king was known for his modesty and commitment to Romania.

However, family feuds are also in the spotlight before Saturday’s funeral.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Back for the funeral, Irina Walker, one of Michael’s five daughters, lost her royal title after she was involved in illegal cockfighting.

And Grandson Nicholas Medforth-Mills, who has laid flowers, was disinherited in 2015 after reports he fathered an illegitimate child.

Prince Paul, an estranged nephew, on trial for money laundering, also paid his respects.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.