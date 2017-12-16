Listen Live Sports

Romanians, royals turn out in big numbers for king’s funeral

December 16, 2017 5:06 am
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Tens of thousands of Romanians have joined European royals to pay their respects to late King Michael as a state funeral got underway.

Michael, who ruled Romania twice before being forced to abdicate by the communists in 1947, died at age 96 in Switzerland this month.

Britain’s Prince Charles, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and Spain’s former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, were among those at a pre-funeral service Saturday at the Royal Palace where Michael’s body had been laying in state for the past two days.

Romanians gathered silently, many in tears, in Revolution Square where Michael’s coffin was laid on a dais outside the palace. The crowd cheered as the coffin was transported toward the cathedral where there the funeral will take place.

