Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Royals join bereaved families in London tower fire memorial

December 14, 2017 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s royals have joined survivors and families of those who died in London’s Grenfell Tower fire for a memorial service to remember the 71 people killed in the June blaze.

Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince Harry, Prince William and his wife Kate arrived Thursday for the multi-faith service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, held exactly six months after the June 14 fire that engulfed a residential tower block in west London.

Emma Dent Coad, a lawmaker for the neighborhood, said “emotions are still very raw” and the service was a “recognition that people from all walks of government are going to come down and grieve with them.”

A total of 71 people, including a stillborn baby, died in the fire, which quickly spread through the 24-story public housing tower.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver performs underwater cutting operations

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.