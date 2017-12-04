Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Russian parliament to bar US media named foreign agents

December 4, 2017 11:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers have drafted new regulations that would bar U.S. media named foreign agents from accessing the parliament’s lower house in retaliation for the withdrawal of a Russian state-funded television station’s credentials in the U.S.

The State Duma’s procedural committee proposed Monday that the house vote on the measure Wednesday.

Foreign correspondents in Russia can currently access the parliament and some government agencies using press credentials issued by the Foreign Ministry.

A committee governing Capitol Hill access for broadcast journalists has withdrawn credentials for Russia’s state-funded RT television after it complied with a U.S. demand that it register as a foreign agent.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Russia has denounced the move as a violation of media freedom and passed a new law allowing the government to designate any international media outlet as foreign agents.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors man the rails in Rio de Janeiro

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.