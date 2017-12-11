Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Russia’s Putin stops at Russian military base in Syria

December 11, 2017 5:33 am
 
1 min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Russian military air base in Syria on Monday and announced a partial pullout of Russian forces from the country.

Putin made a stopover at the Hemeimeem air base in Syria’s coastal province of Latakia while en route to Egypt.

The base, in the heartland of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s Alawite minority, has served as the main foothold for the Russian military campaign in Syria.

Speaking to the Russian troops at the base, Putin said that he had ordered the military to withdraw a “significant part” of the Russian contingent in Syria. He added in remarks carried by Russian news agencies that “if the terrorists again raise their heads, we will deal such blows to them they have never seen.”

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Syrian state TV said that Ashar Assad met up with Putin at the air base in Syria earlier in the morning. The Russian military has said previously that they will maintain their presence at the Hemeimeem air base and the naval facility in Tartus.

The visit marks Putin’s first trip to Syria and comes as Assad’s forces have retaken control over most of Syria under the Russian air cover.

Russia launched its air campaign in Syria on Sept. 30 2015 when Assad’s government was teetering on the brink of collapse and helped change the course of the conflict in its favor.

Putin’s visit follows the Russian announcement last week that the Syrian army under the Russian air cover routed the Islamic State in eastern Syria and fully restored control over the border with Iraq.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.