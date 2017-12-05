Listen Live Sports

Senior UN official in North Korea to meet top leaders

December 5, 2017 4:59 am
 
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — A senior United Nations official has arrived in Pyongyang for a very rare, four-day stay at the invitation of the North Korean government.

Undersecretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman is scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, Vice Minister Pak Myong Guk, diplomats and U.N. staff during his stay. Feltman, the highest-ranking American in the U.N. Secretariat, is the first person in that post to visit North Korea since February 2010.

Though Feltman previously worked for the State Department, he is not representing the U.S. government. The most senior American to visit North Korea in that capacity recently was James R. Clapper, who as Director of National Intelligence traveled to Pyongyang in 2014 to secure the release of two American citizens.

