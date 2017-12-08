Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Slovenian magazine apologizes to US first lady Melania Trump

December 8, 2017 4:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A Slovenian magazine has apologized to U.S. first lady Melania Trump for suggesting she had worked as a high-end escort while pursuing her international modeling career.

The Suzy women magazine said Friday that it published an article in August 2016 in which it said Trump in the past worked for a fashion agency that also offers an “elite escort” service besides modeling.

It said the article “was understood as if Melania Trump conducted the escort job. We have no proof for that. So we apologize. We had no intention to hurt and offend Mrs. Trump.”

Melania Trump has filed a libel lawsuit against the magazine through her Slovenian lawyer.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old left her native Slovenia in her 20s and met Donald Trump in New York in 1998.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News Media News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol lights Christmas tree

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.