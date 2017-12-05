South Sudan wants thousands sheltering in UN camps to leave

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Nearly four years after the U.N., in a unique move, threw open its it peacekeepers’ camps to civilians fleeing the violence of South Sudan’s civil war, more than 200,000 people still shelter in the often squalid sites. Now the government is trying to entice them to go home, even as fighting rages on.

Although the crowding and filth are well-documented, the U.N. refugee agency says some in the seven U.N.-run camps resort to harmful coping mechanisms like alcohol addiction and survival sex, many people would rather remain than venture into open conflict.

They are called Protection of Civilians sites and as they embark on their fifth year of existence, they are an increasing point of contention. South Sudan government officials complain that their citizens are becoming reliant on aid handouts.