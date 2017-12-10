Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Spain, Portugal brace for strong winds, rain from Storm Ana

December 10, 2017 5:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Spain and Portugal have issued warnings of high winds and heavy rain as a storm reaches the Iberian Peninsula from the Atlantic.

Spain’s weather service has issued its highest warning level – “red” for extreme risk – for the adverse conditions Sunday generated by Storm Ana. It says the biggest threat to public safety will be the strong winds, which could reach 120 kph (74 mph) in mountainous regions and the country’s northwest.

Portugal’s weather service has also issued warnings of extreme risk due to high winds for its northern and central areas.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.