Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Syrian who set out solo from Libya in tiny boat is rescued

December 4, 2017 2:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — A Syrian refugee has been saved at sea after setting out solo in a tiny boat from Libya, where he told rescuers he was practically a slave.

The 30-year-old man told rescuers aboard the rescue boat of Proactiva Open Arms that he worked as a nurse in Libya for three years after fleeing Syria’s war and feared for his life.

Riccardo Gatti, chief of mission aboard the NGO rescue ship, told The Associated Press by phone Monday that the ship, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) off Libya’s coast, was about to head to Malta to change crew amid worsening weather, when a crew member, using binoculars, spotted the three-meter (10-foot) dinghy Friday.

He said the man recounted that he had left 20 hours earlier from an isolated Libya beach.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors man the rails in Rio de Janeiro

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.