The Latest: 14 UN peacekeepers killed in Congo attack

December 8, 2017 10:08 am
 
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The Latest on deadly attack on U.N. peacekeepers in Congo (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

A United Nations spokesman says 14 peacekeepers have been killed and over 40 wounded in an attack in eastern Congo.

Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq says at least five Congolese soldiers were also killed in the attack in North Kivu province.

Haq says the peacekeepers are mainly from the Tanzanian contingent.

“It’s a very huge attack, certainly the worst in recent memory,” Haq says.

___

3:30 p.m.

A “large number” of United Nations peacekeepers have been killed and wounded in an attack in eastern Congo, the U.N. peacekeeping chief said Friday.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix said he was “outraged” by the attack Thursday evening in North Kivu province. He said on Twitter that medical evacuations were ongoing from the scene. He did not identify the attackers.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo is the largest and most expensive in the world and is aimed at calming a number of armed groups in the vast, mineral-rich Central African nation.

Radio Okapi, which is linked to the peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO, reported that peacekeepers on Thursday repelled an attack by fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group on a U.N. base in the Beni area. The base is home to the peacekeeping mission’s rapid intervention force, which has a rare mandate to go on the offensive.

The radio station, citing military sources, said fighting lasted four hours. It reported that Congolese forces did not intervene because the closest ones were several miles away.

