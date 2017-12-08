The Latest: Protesters in Indian Kashmir denounce Trump

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on the fallout of the Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Hundreds of Muslims have protested in Indian-controlled Kashmir against the Trump administration’s recognition this week of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The protesters marched at several places in the main city of Srinagar and other parts of the region after Friday prayers. They chanted slogans such as “Down with America” and “Down with Israel.”

Advertisement

In some places, the demonstrators also burned U.S. and Israeli flags.

Authorities imposed a curfew in parts of Srinagar and banned Friday prayers at the city’s main mosque, fearing the protests could morph into violent action against Indian rule.

Kashmiri leaders have called Trump’s move “anti-Muslim.”

Kashmiris have shown solidarity with Palestine in the past and there have been violent protests in Kashmir during previous conflicts between Israel and Palestine.

___

1:50 p.m.

Hundreds of Jordanians have chanted “Jerusalem is Arab,” as part of a protest against President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize contested Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The march took place in the center of the capital of Amman, following Friday mosque prayers.

The demonstrators raised posters showing Jordan’s King Abdullah II and the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, Islam’s third holiest site. They chanted, “America is the head of the snake.”

Jerusalem is home to key Muslim, Jewish and Christian shrines and its eastern sector is sought by the Palestinians as a future capital. Israel claims the entire city as its capital.

Jordan has a special stake in Jerusalem. Its monarch is the religious guardian of the Muslim shrine, and the kingdom has a large Palestinian population.

___

1:35 p.m.

The leaders of France and Lebanon are warning that the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is threatening stability throughout the region.

With protests under way Friday around the Arab world over the decision, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “launching an appeal for calm and responsibility.”

Macron spoke at the opening of an international conference in Paris on settling Lebanon’s political crisis. He said tensions around Jerusalem are threatening stability throughout the region and efforts to stabilize Lebanon.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, also in Paris, said the U.S. decision “will further complicate the peace process and pose an additional challenge to the stability of the whole region.” Hariri’s brief resignation last month sparked fears of a new proxy conflict in Lebanon.

___

1:15 p.m.

Hundreds of Palestinian protesters are clashing with Israeli security forces in the West Bank cities of Hebron, Bethlehem and Ramallah after Friday midday prayers in a show of rage over the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Protesters threw stones at Israeli troops who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

In Gaza, thousands took to the streets and marched Friday to denounce President Donald Trump’s proclamation.

Thousands of Palestinian worshippers also are rallying outside Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque, a flashpoint site in the holy city.

___

1 p.m.

Hundreds of Muslims across Pakistan have rallied against President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Friday’s rallied were organized by radical Islamic groups in Islamabad and elsewhere in the country, where protesters torched effigies of Trump to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

The protesters marched on the streets and roads, chanting “Down with America” and “Down with Israel.”

Rallies took place in the port city of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest, and also in Multan and Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province.

Islamist leaders addressed the crowds and urged Muslim countries to cut diplomatic ties with Washington to pressure Trump to reconsider his decision.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry issued a statement expressing concern over what is said was Trump’s altering of “legal and historical status” of Jerusalem.

___

12:40 p.m.

Hundreds of Iranian worshippers are rallying in the capital, Tehran, and chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” in a show of anger over the Trump administration’s move this week that recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Iranian media say that similar rallies were underway in other cities and towns across the country after Friday prayers.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which brought the Islamists to power, Iran has not recognized Israel and has supported anti-Israeli groups, such as the militant Hamas that runs the Gaza Strip and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.

___

11:50 a.m.

The militant al-Qaida network is urging followers world over to target vital interests of the United States, its allies and Israel in response to President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

A statement posted on al-Qaida’s media arm as-Sahab in both Arabic and English on Friday rallied for holy war or jihad and described America as a modern-era “pharaoh” oppressing Muslims.

The statement says “the surest and quickest way to confront the aggression of the pharaoh of our age — America — is jihad in Allah’s name by targeting the vital interests of the United States and its Zionist and Crusader (Christian) allies everywhere.”

Branches of the global terror network, including the North Africa branch known as Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb and also al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, issued similar statements.

___

10:10 a.m.

Palestinians are expected to protest en masse across the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip following the Trump administration’s recognition this week of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Israeli police have deployed reinforcements in and around Jerusalem’s Old City ahead of Friday prayers, though Israel hasn’t imposed age restrictions on Muslim worshippers to access Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque, the city’s most sacred Islamic site — a measure common during flare-ups of tensions.

Demonstrations in solidarity are also expected across the Middle East and many Muslim nations. In Malaysia, more than 1,000 Muslims have protested outside the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Trump’s declaration on Jerusalem departed from decades of U.S. policy and upended longstanding international assurances that the fate of the city would be determined in negotiations.