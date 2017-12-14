The Latest: French Prime minister heads to crash site

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on a collision between a train and a school bus in southern France (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne are traveling to the site of a collision between a train and a school bus in southern France.

Borne expressed her “very strong emotion following the terrible accident” Thursday at a crossing near to the village of Millas, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) west of Perpignan, in the Pyrenees close to the border with Spain.

An emergency plan has been activated. The number of dead and injured was not confirmed.

___

5:40 p.m.

French authorities say there has been a “serious rail accident” in southern France involving a school bus and a regional train.

The Pyrenees-Orientales authority tweeted that the collision occurred Thursday afternoon on a railway crossing at a small town some 15 kilometers (9 miles) west of Perpignan, close to the border with Spain.

Emergency services have been deployed to the site of the accident.

But French officials could not give The Associated Press any further details and didn’t immediately know whether the accident had caused any injuries or deaths.

France’s Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne, expressing her “very strong emotion following the terrible accident,” said she was on her way to the site.

France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will go to the site.