The Latest: Poland taps finance chief to be its new leader

December 7, 2017 2:35 pm
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Latest on political government reshuffling in Poland (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Poland’s conservative ruling party says Prime Minister Beata Szydlo has resigned and will be replaced by Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The announcement was made late Thursday by Beata Mazurek, the Law and Justice party spokeswoman, following meetings at the party’s headquarters in Warsaw. It comes after weeks of speculation that Szydlo could be replaced, even though her government is popular with many Poles.

Mazurek said Szydlo resigned during the meeting, but the party leadership wants her to hold some other important government position, which she did not specify.

Government critics saw the leadership change as mostly a smoke screen to divert attention from a Friday vote on laws that would give the ruling party significant power over Poland’s judicial system.

___

11 a.m.

The future of Poland’s Prime Minister Beata Szydlo hung in the balance as top political leaders considered a government reshuffling that could see her replaced.

Even though Szydlo’s Cabinet enjoys wide public support and the economy is booming, some members of the ruling Law and Justice party say they want a new government leader to stimulate further economic development.

Government critics saw the possible leadership change as mostly a smoke screen to divert attention from a Friday vote on laws that would give the ruling party significant power over the judicial system.

