The Latest: Royal Caribbean confirms passengers in bus crash

December 19, 2017 3:16 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a bus carrying tourists in eastern Mexico (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises says that passengers from two of its ships have been involved in a fatal bus crash in Mexico.

Royal Caribbean says in a statement that passengers from the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas were on the bus that flipped on a two-lane highway Tuesday morning.

Quintana Roo state Civil Defense spokesman Vicente Martin says 12 people were killed, though it’s not clear if all were cruise passengers and their identifies and nationalities have not been released. He says seven Americans and two Swedish citizens are among those injured.

The bus was travelling to Mayan ruins at Chacchoben, about 110 miles (175 kilometers) south of Tulum.

A spokesman from the U.S. embassy in Mexico says diplomats are working with local authorities to determine whether U.S. citizens were involved.

