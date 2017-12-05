The Latest: Germany warns against US shift on Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on a possible U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Germany’s foreign minister is warning that any U.S. move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel would be dangerous and could deepen the Middle East conflict.

Sigmar Gabriel said Tuesday that “recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel does not calm a conflict, rather it fuels it even more,” and that such a move “would be a very dangerous development.”

Gabriel told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels that “it’s in everyone’s interest that this does not happen.”

U.S. officials have said a possible recognition might come this week, prompting mounting Arab and Muslim criticism.

Gabriel said Germany and its European Union partners continue to support a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

6 p.m.

The official Palestinian news agency says President Donald Trump informed Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas of his plans to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to contested Jerusalem.

The WAFA agency says Trump informed Abbas of his decision in a phone call Tuesday.

Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rdeneh says Abbas warned Trump of the dangers of such a decision to Mideast peace efforts as well as security and stability in the region and the world.

The statement did not say if Trump told Abbas when he plans to move the embassy.

The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, and have warned they would halt contacts with Washington if Trump makes unilateral decisions about the status of the city.

Jerusalem, home to key Muslim, Christian and Jewish shrines, is the combustible centerpiece of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

5:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump plans to speak Tuesday with the leaders of Israel, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority as he deliberates over whether to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, or to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the contested city.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump has calls scheduled with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Sanders says Trump is likely to speak with other counterparts Tuesday. She did not identify them, as those calls haven’t been confirmed.

U.S. officials say Trump may recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital this week as a way to offset a likely decision to delay his campaign promise to move the U.S. embassy there.

Arab and Muslim opposition to such a move was mounting Tuesday.

3 p.m.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief is subtly warning the United States against moves that would undermine Mideast peace.

Federica Mogherini is meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Brussels. She’s calling for a “meaningful peace process” leading to a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

Mogherini says the EU believes that “any action that would undermine this effort must be absolutely avoided.” She appeared to be referring to President Donald Trump’s deliberations about moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to contested Jerusalem.

Mogherini says the EU will discuss the peace issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and early next year with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

2:15 p.m.

The chief of the Arab League is warning the United States not to take any measures that would change Jerusalem’s current legal and political status.

Ahmed Aboul-Gheit spoke on Tuesday during a meeting in Cairo of Arab League representatives gathered to discuss President Donald Trump’s possible recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Aboul-Gheit says the possible U.S. decision would be a “dangerous measure that would have repercussions” across the entire Mideast region.

He also urged the Trump administration to reconsider the issue.

American officials have said Trump may recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital this week.

1:15 p.m.

Israeli officials are playing down threats by Turkey’s president, Tayyip Erdogan, to cut ties if President Donald Trump goes ahead with recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The officials noted on Tuesday that Jerusalem has been the “capital of the Jewish people for 3000 years and Israel’s capital for 70 years, regardless of whether Erdogan recognizes this or not.”

They spoke on condition of anonymity because the government has not yet commented formally.

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett, meanwhile, said that “at the end of the day it is better to have a united Jerusalem than Erdogan’s sympathy.”

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital, while the Palestinians claim the eastern part of the city, captured by Israel in 1967, as their capital. The rival claims are at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and a U.S. decision taking sides could roil the region.

1:05 p.m.

The Trump administration appears to have missed a statutory deadline to sign a new waiver keeping the U.S. Embassy in Israel in the city of Tel Aviv.

The deadline came and went without any White House announcement about whether President Donald Trump had signed a waiver. Without the waiver, by the law the embassy is supposed to move to Jerusalem. The White House said Monday that Trump was still deciding.

American officials have said Trump may recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital this week.

The implications of missing the deadline are unclear. Lawyers have said there’s some flexibility in the exact timing. Congress could withhold State Department funding for overseas facilities but is unlikely to do so. The Trump administration has blown through many other congressional deadlines without consequence in the past.

12:55 p.m.

Saudi Arabia has spoken out strongly against any possible U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The kingdom, a regional powerhouse that could help the White House push through a Middle East settlement, expressed its “grave and deep concern” about such a possible recognition.

In a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the kingdom affirms the rights of Palestinian people regarding Jerusalem which it said “cannot be changed.”

The statement warned that this step would “provoke sentiments of Muslims throughout world.”

Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured and annexed by Israel in 1967, as a future capital. Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital.

American officials have said Trump may recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital this week.

11:40 a.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is a ‘red line’ for Muslims.

Erdogan said in a speech in parliament on Tuesday that such a step would lead Ankara to cut off all diplomatic ties with Israel. He also said he would convene a summit meeting of countries of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation to oppose any move recognizing Jerusalem.

Israel regards Jerusalem as its capital, a position nearly the entire world rejects saying its status should be determined in peace talks with the Palestinians. The Palestinians claim the eastern part of the city as their future capital.

10:40 a.m.

The diplomatic adviser of President Mahmoud Abbas says the Palestinian leadership would “stop contacts” with the United States if President Donald Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

U.S. officials have said a possible recognition might come this week, prompting mounting Arab and Muslim criticism.

Abbas’ aide Majdi Khaldi said on Tuesday the U.S. would lose credibility as a Mideast mediator if Trump goes ahead with the move.

East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in 1967, is home to major Muslim, Christian and Jewish holy sites. The Palestinians seek it as a future capital, while Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital.

Arab League representatives were to discuss the Jerusalem controversy on Tuesday. The organization said on Monday that Trump’s possible recognition would constitute “naked aggression” against Muslims and Arabs.