The Latest: Turkey’s Erdogan says Israel is a ‘terror state’

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the gathering of Islamic nations seeking a united stance against the Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sharply criticized Israel at the opening of a summit of Islamic nations in Istanbul, calling it a “terror state.”

Turkey is hosting the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday in the wake of the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as its capital — a move widely criticized across the world but hailed by Israel. The summit is expected to forge a unified position of Arab and Muslim countries.

Advertisement

Erdogan said in his speech to the gathering that Jerusalem is a “red line” for Muslims who will not accept any aggression on its Islamic sanctuaries. He said East Jerusalem is the capital of a future Palestinian state and called on states that have not recognized a Palestinian state to do so.

Erdogan says the “process to include Palestine in international agreements and institutions should be sped up.”

___

10:20 a.m.

Leaders and top officials of the world’s Islamic nations are coming together in Turkey to try and forge a united stance against President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The summit of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation is expected to be the strongest unified response yet to Washington’s move by the Muslim world.

Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, addressed a pre-summit meeting of OIC foreign ministers in Istanbul on Wednesday. He says the U.S. decision aims to “legitimize Israel’s attempt to occupy Jerusalem.”

Cavusoglu says the OIC nations “are here to say ‘stop’ to tyranny.”

Jerusalem’s status is at the core of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Trump’s Dec. 6 announcement was widely perceived as siding with Israel. It also raised fears of more bloodshed.