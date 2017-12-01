Listen Live Sports

UK Cabinet minister under pressure over computer porn claim

December 1, 2017 6:20 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s deputy prime minister is under mounting pressure over a trove of pornographic images allegedly found on his office computer.

First Secretary of State Damian Green has dismissed as a smear campaign allegations that porn was found on his computer during a police investigation into government leaks in 2008.

The allegations were made public last month by a former police officer, whom Green accuses of bearing a grudge. Another retired officer, Neil Lewis, repeated them Friday, saying he saw “thousands” of porn images on Green’s computer.

A spokesman for Green said the politician had “never watched or downloaded pornography on the computers seized from his office.”

Green, a key ally of Prime Minister Theresa May, is being investigated by civil servants over alleged inappropriate advances to a Conservative Party activist.

