Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK leader says there’s new optimism in Brexit talks

December 11, 2017 6:43 am
 
2 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May is stressing her optimism about negotiations over Britain’s departure from the European Union, insisting that a preliminary deal has given fresh impetus to the talks.

May met with her Cabinet on Monday morning before a scheduled address to the House of Commons, where she will update lawmakers on the agreement reached Friday that covers questions about citizens’ rights, Britain’s financial obligations and the Irish border. Leaders of the other 27 EU members are expected to ratify the agreement later this week, allowing Brexit talks to move on to trade and security cooperation.

“Of course, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” May said in a statement. “But there is, I believe, a new sense of optimism now in the talks and I fully hope and expect that we will confirm the arrangements I have set out today in the European Council later this week.”

But weekend comments by the official in charge of the talks have threatened to spoil May’s triumphant moment. In an interview with the BBC on Sunday, Brexit chief David Davis suggested that last week’s agreement was a “statement of intent” that wasn’t legally binding.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The comments caused unease in Ireland, where leaders demanded provisions in the agreement to ensure Brexit won’t restrict travel and trade between the Republic of Ireland and the U.K.’s Northern Ireland. Officials in both parts of the island say the border must remain open to protect the Irish peace process.

The Irish government branded Davis’ comments “bizarre” and insisted that Britain must live up to the commitments it made last week.

Davis on Monday tried to mitigate the fallout, insisting his words had been “completely twisted.”

“What I actually said yesterday … was we want to protect the peace process, want to protect Ireland from the impact of Brexit for them, and I said this was a statement of intent which was much more than just legally enforceable,” Davis told LBC Radio.

“In the event that the withdrawal agreement doesn’t happen then we would still be seeking to maintain an invisible border between Northern Ireland and Ireland,” he added. “I was making the point that it was much more than just in the treaty, it’s what we want to do anyway.”

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.