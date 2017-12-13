Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK surgeon admits signing initials on patients’ livers

December 13, 2017 12:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A British surgeon has admitted assaulting two patients by burning his initials into their livers during transplant operations.

Simon Bramhall pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of assault, in a case a prosecutor called “without legal precedent in criminal law.”

Prosecutor Tony Badenoch said the branding was “an intentional application of unlawful force to a patient whilst anaesthetized,” and was an abuse of Bramhall’s position.

Bramhall used an argon beam coagulator, which seals bleeding blood vessels with an electric beam, to mark his initials.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Bramhall resigned from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in 2014 after facing a disciplinary hearing when another doctor discovered the branding.

Bramhall, who is 53, was released on bail. He is due to be sentenced Jan. 12 at Birmingham Crown Court in central England.

Related Topics
Government News Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4921 0.0036 5.76%
L 2020 26.7720 0.0079 9.23%
L 2030 30.5349 0.0140 13.61%
L 2040 33.2261 0.0169 15.71%
L 2050 19.2328 0.0106 17.63%
G Fund 15.5214 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0682 -0.0085 3.33%
C Fund 37.4464 0.0591 20.49%
S Fund 47.8254 -0.1048 17.67%
I Fund 30.3180 0.0234 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.