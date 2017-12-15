Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UN chief offers his help to avoid conflict over North Korea

December 15, 2017 10:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is offering his “good offices” so that North Korea’s “alarming” and accelerating nuclear and missile program does not accidentally escalate into conflict.

The U.N. chief warned at a ministerial meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday that “the risk is being multiplied by misplaced over-confidence, dangerous narratives and rhetoric, and the lack of communication channels.”

Guterres urged an immediate re-establishment and strengthening of communication channels, saying it was “critical to lower the risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding and reduce tensions in the region.”

North Korea, which in the past has boycotted almost all Security Council meetings where its nuclear program is discussed, is expected to speak during Friday’s open session.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.