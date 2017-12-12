Listen Live Sports

US ambassador to UK hopes for Trump visit in new year

December 12, 2017
 
LONDON (AP) — America’s ambassador to Britain says he hopes US President Donald Trump will visit the UK next year despite his recent Twitter dispute with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Ambassador Woody Johnson told the BBC that Trump’s remarks to May were “probably misinterpreted.” He added that the president is not weak about tackling terrorism.

In a rare rebuke to Britain’s closest ally, May’s spokesman last month said that Trump was wrong to retweet videos posted by a leader of a British far-right group. Trump hit back, telling May to “focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism” in Britain.

May’s Downing Street office has rejected calls from opposition lawmakers to revoke Trump’s invitation to pay a state visit to Britain.

Johnson did not specify Tuesday what kind of visit Trump might make.

