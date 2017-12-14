Listen Live Sports

US-backed Syria fighters kill 20-plus IS fighters

December 14, 2017 12:24 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says American-supported Syria opposition fighters killed more than 20 Islamic State fighters in an area near the Jordanian and Iraqi borders.

A U.S. officer, Brig. Gen. Jonathan Braga, said the IS fighters had slipped through an area controlled by Syrian regime forces. The Syrian government has fought against IS, but Braga said this is the second time in recent weeks that IS fighters fleeing a contested area further north have moved freely through Syrian-controlled territory.

A coalition press release said that in addition to the 20-plus IS fighters killed on Wednesday by a U.S. supported Syrian opposition force, an unspecified number were captured. A U.S. official said the detainees numbered about 15. The official was not authorized to provide details and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

