Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Afghanistan: Attacks kill 29, including elders urging peace

June 28, 2018 7:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says insurgent attacks in two provinces have killed 29 people, including a bomb that targeted a meeting between the Taliban and village elders urging them to enter peace talks.

Hasibullah Stanikzai, a provincial council member in the eastern Logar province, says Thursday’s bombing killed 13 elders and an unknown number of Taliban.

No one immediately claimed the attack, but a local affiliate of the Islamic State group has targeted previous gatherings between the Taliban and those calling for an end to 17 years of war.

In a separate incident, a Taliban assault on a security post in the northern Takhar province killed 16 border police, according to Sonatullah Timor, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington