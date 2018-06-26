Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Chemical weapons meeting again pits UK against Russia

June 26, 2018 4:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Nobel Prize-winning chemical weapons watchdog is opening a special meeting to consider a British proposal on whether it should have the right to apportion blame for chemical attacks. Russia has already voiced its opposition.

The British delegation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons says early Tuesday that it wants to empower the group to identify those responsible for chemical weapons attacks, which it has been unable to do so far.

Several nations feel such limits hamstring the organization, and the British delegation say the change would “strengthen the Organization entrusted with overseeing the ban on chemical weapons.”

Russia has said such a change in the rules would undermine the organization and threaten its future.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington