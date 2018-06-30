Listen Live Sports

Gaza officials say blast, cause unknown, kills 2 residents

June 30, 2018 1:59 pm
 
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says a mysterious explosion has killed two residents and injured eight others, three seriously.

Local media reports said Saturday’s blast rocked a house in the city’s eastern neighborhood of Shejaeya. Other reports said it was a fireworks workshop.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas, the militant group that runs the territory.

The reports ruled out Israeli involvement in the incident.

Fatal work accidents, mostly in weapons manufacturing or storage facilities, are common in the territory.

