Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

In UK, another legal win for gig economy workers

June 29, 2018 2:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A British food delivery company has decided to pay an undisclosed amount to settle legal claims by 50 of its riders. Many said they were paid below minimum wage and denied holiday pay.

The settlement against Deliveroo was announced Friday by the riders’ law firm, Leigh Day, and is the latest victory in a string of worker claims against gig economy employers.

Annie Powell, a lawyer from Leigh Day, says Deliveroo likely settled to avoid having the court rule their employment contract was unlawful. Powell said the riders should have been considered employees because they worked shifts.

Deliveroo said the settlement has no impact on its business model.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the company changed its employment contracts to end the shift system. Unions are challenging that in court to get better employment terms.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington