Israeli security bar AP journalist from Prince William event

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Associated Press journalist was prevented from covering a visit by Britain’s Prince William to the prime minister’s official residence after Israeli security agents questioned him about his religion and ethnic background.

Nebi Qena, the AP’s chief television producer for Israel and the Palestinian territories, was held at the entrance to the residence for 45 minutes, forcing him to miss Tuesday’s event, while other journalists were allowed to enter. Netanyahu’s office later apologized, citing “human error.”

Qena, an Albanian citizen, has been with the AP for 10 years, including three based in Jerusalem. He said he was repeatedly questioned by security guards about his “ethnic origin.”

