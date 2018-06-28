Listen Live Sports

Suspect from 2015 Paris attacks in the judges’ office

June 28, 2018 7:29 am
 
PARIS (AP) — A French judicial official says the sole surviving suspect from the November 2015 Paris extremist attacks was in the judges’ office on Thursday for the sixth hearing since he was charged last year.

The official wasn’t allowed to speak publicly about Salah Abdeslam’s hearing and thus requested anonymity and did not disclose details. Abdeslam had previously said that silence would be his defense.

He spoke for the first time at a hearing in March to help clear an alleged accomplice, a man who drove him in Brussels the day after the Paris attacks, but refused to answer other questions.

Abdeslam was Europe’s most-wanted fugitive when he was captured as a suspect in the Nov. 13 attacks that killed 130 people.

He is imprisoned, but hasn’t gone to trial in France.

