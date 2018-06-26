Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UN mission says 12 civilians died in Mali soldiers’ revenge

June 26, 2018 3:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The United Nations mission in Mali says soldiers who are part of a regional counterterrorism force “summarily and/or arbitrarily” executed 12 civilians in retaliation for the death of a fellow soldier.

The U.N. mission said Tuesday that unknown attackers shot a Malian soldier on May 19 at the weekly Boulkessy cattle market. It said fellow soldiers from the Malian battalion of the G5 Sahel Joint Force retaliated, and civilians were killed.

The mission says it has given its investigative report to Mali’s government.

The government has not yet responded.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The mission says it remains concerned about human rights violations in the central region where Islamic extremist groups operate, urging G5 Sahel and Malian forces to conduct military operations in accordance with international human rights law and to protect civilians.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington