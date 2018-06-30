Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Yemen’s Hadi says cease-fire subject to rebel withdrawals

June 30, 2018 1:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s government says the political solution to the country’s civil war begins with the “complete and unconditional” withdrawal of rebels from the port city of Hodeida.

The official news agency SABA quoted on Saturday the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi as saying that cease-fire efforts will fail if the Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, refuse to withdraw from the provinces they hold, including Hodeida.

A Saudi-led coalition backing Hadi’s forces launched an offensive earlier this month to retake the port city, a lifeline for Yemen’s population.

The U.N. envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, said Thursday the warring sides had confirmed their willingness to restart talks and that the Houthis called on the organization to manage Hodeida’s port, pending “an overall cease-fire” there, an arrangement accepted by both sides.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington