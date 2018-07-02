Listen Live Sports

2 arrested at right-wing, pro-Trump protests in London

July 14, 2018 1:12 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — British police have arrested a man and a woman at a right-wing protest in London, where people supporting a prominent right-wing activist were joined by a “Welcome Trump” rally.

The small rally supporting U.S. President Donald Trump — who’s in Scotland after visiting London — joined the “Free Tommy Robinson” protest Saturday in London’s Whitehall. Robinson —whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon — founded an anti-Muslim group and was jailed for contempt of court after broadcasting outside a criminal trial in May.

Scotland Yard had imposed restrictions on both rallies “due to concerns of serious public disorder and disruption.” It said a June rally by the “Free Tommy” group resulted in serious violence in London and led to nine arrests.

The force said the two arrested Saturday were suspected of public order offenses.

