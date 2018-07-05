Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

5th man arrested in UK suspected acid attack on 3-year-old

July 24, 2018 9:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — British police have arrested a fifth man in a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy.

West Mercia Police said Tuesday that a 41-year-old has been detained over alleged conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The young boy was attacked at a shopping center in Worcester in western England and treated overnight in a hospital for severe burns to his arm and face. Officials say the long-term health implications of his injuries are not yet clear.

Police say the boy was deliberately targeted. There has been no explanation of a possible motive.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The five suspects have not been named or charged.

Police have reported an increase in acid attacks in Britain in the last year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington