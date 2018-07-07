Listen Live Sports

...

7 killed, 15 wounded in suicide attack in Afghanistan

July 15, 2018 10:38 am
 
< a min read
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that 7 people have been killed and 15 others wounded when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vest in the country’s capital.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai says Sunday a suicide bomber on foot struck outside the Rural Rehabilitation and Development Ministry.

Stanekzai added that the death toll will likely rise.

No one immediately claimed the attack, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate regularly strike government targets in the capital and elsewhere across the country.

Last month a suicide bomber struck near the same ministry, killing 12 people and wounding 31 others, mostly government employees.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

