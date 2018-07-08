Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

8 killed in raid on drug kingpin in Lebanon

July 23, 2018 9:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s army says eight people have been killed and 41 others arrested in a raid in Brital, in eastern Lebanon, to arrest a well-known drug dealer.

The army said Ali Zeid Ismael was wanted on dozens of arrest warrants including drug running, kidnapping, and murder.

An army officer said it was not clear if Ismael was killed in the Monday raid. The official said Ismael was not arrested. He requested anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

Brital is well-known for its trade in drugs and smuggling with Syria.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Lebanon’s parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, said his office is considering whether to legalize hashish to raise tax revenue for the country. The crop is farmed intensively in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley region.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington