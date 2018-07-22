Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

And now he is 5: Britain’s Prince George marks birthday

July 22, 2018 7:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Who doesn’t like birthdays?

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have released a new photo of their son Prince George to mark his fifth birthday.

The photo shows George grinning in the garden of Clarence House after the christening of his younger brother Prince Louis on July 9.

George is third in line for the British throne. His grandfather, Prince Charles, is heir to the throne and his father William comes next.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

George has seemed increasingly self-assured in public this year, serving as a page boy at Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May at Windsor Castle and making several other appearances.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington