Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

AP Interview: Croatian leader says Trump, Putin key to peace

July 15, 2018 11:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Croatia’s president hopes her American and Russian counterparts show “responsibility” and remember they are the guarantors of the world’s stability when they hold their first summit on Monday and remember.

In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic shrugged off U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive behavior with NATO allies at a meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, saying “it’s about his personality. I don’t take it against him.”

Grabar-Kitarovic, who lived through Croatia’s 1991 independence war, expressed hope that Trump’s meeting in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki calms international tensions instead of inflames them.

She said the Russia-U.S. relationship is of “utmost importance” to her region and the broader world, so “we never ever see again” massacres like the ones carried out during the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington