Brazilian police move Australia slaying suspect to prison

July 10, 2018 8:12 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian man who has been charged with killing his Brazilian ex-girlfriend in Australia was transferred from a police station to a prison for pre-trial detention, Rio de Janeiro police said Tuesday evening.

Officials did not say which prison Mario Marcelo Ferreira dos Santos Santoro was taken to.

The police department said Monday that dos Santos Santoro had been formally indicted on charges of killing Cecilia Muller Haddad in late April. He was arrested Saturday in Rio’s Botafogo neighborhood, hiding in a relative’s home, authorities say.

Police have 30 days following the arrest to gather more evidence before prosecutors present the case against dos Santos Santoro for trial.

Police say he is alleged to have strangled Haddad, whose body was found April 29 in Sydney’s Lane Cove River.

Authorities say evidence indicates the suspect fled to Brazil immediately after the killing.

