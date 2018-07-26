Listen Live Sports

Construction manager of Ethiopia’s Nile River dam found dead

July 26, 2018 5:21 am
 
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s state media says the construction manager of the controversial dam being built on the Nile River was found dead Thursday morning in the center of the capital.

ETV reported that Engineer Semegnew Bekele was discovered dead inside his car at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa. It said the body was taken to a hospital to determine the cause of death.

An AP reporter saw a Toyota Landcruiser surrounded by police officers who were trying to disperse a crowd from the scene.

Semegnew is credited for managing the construction of hydroelectric dams in Ethiopia.

The Nile River dam is now more than 63 percent complete. Once finished, it will generate about 6,400 megawatts, more than doubling Ethiopia’s current production of 4,000 megawatts.

