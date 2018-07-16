Listen Live Sports

Egypt draft bill to immune senior military officers

July 16, 2018 2:32 pm
 
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s parliament has passed a draft bill that could immune senior military officers from future prosecution related to violence following the 2013 overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president.

The draft bill, which gained legislators’ approval on Monday, gives President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi the right to name officers who are eligible for rewards that include ministerial benefits and immunity from investigation for any offences committed from July 3, 2013 to June 8, 2014 — namely from the day of former President Mohammed Morsi’s overthrow to el-Sissi’s first day as president.

The draft bill still needs el-Sissi’s approval to become law.

