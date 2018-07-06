Listen Live Sports

Erdogan: Alliance with Turkey’s far-right party to continue

July 6, 2018 5:33 am
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president says a pre-election alliance between his ruling party and the country’s nationalist party will continue.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the comment Friday, days before he is scheduled to be sworn into a new five-year term in office with vastly expanded powers, after winning last month’s presidential race.

His ruling party came first in the parliamentary election held on the same day but lost its outright majority in the 600-seat Parliament, forcing it to seek alliances to enact laws.

Erdogan says he will continue with the pact between his conservative Justice and Development Party and the far-right Nationalist Movement Party.

Analysts say his party’s alliance with the far-right would preclude democratic reforms or renewed peace efforts with Kurds.

