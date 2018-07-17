Listen Live Sports

EU security chief: ‘far too much’ online extremist content

July 17, 2018 6:33 am
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union’s security chief has urged the bloc’s 28 members to work together to combat illegal extremist content on the internet, saying there is “far too much” of it online.

Security Commissioner Julian King says each attack in Europe over the last year “had a link with online terrorist content.”

He said Tuesday that all EU members need to coordinate actions to prevent content from shifting from one country to another.

King also said that the terror threat across Europe “remains very high” and isn’t “going away anytime soon.”

He said that despite progress in beating back groups in Syria and Iraq that were behind or encouraged attacks, this shouldn’t lead Europeans into a “false sense of security.”

King was speaking after talks with Cypriot Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou.

